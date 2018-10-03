English
 Parineeti Chopra Almost FAINTED When She Saw Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring!

Parineeti Chopra Almost FAINTED When She Saw Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring!

    Parineeti Chopra who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Namaste England, recently revealed details about Nick Jonas' romantic proposal to her sister Priyanka while speaking to Filmfare magazine. The actress shared that she was the first person whom Priyanka called up after Nick popped the question to the 'desi girl'. Parineeti even revealed that she started crying when she came to know about Nick's lovey-dovey proposal to PeeCee.

    Scroll down to read what Parineeti shared with the magazine-

    Nick Proposed Priyanka On Her Birthday

    Parineeti told Filmfare, "The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her."

    Parineeti Started Crying After PC Told Her About Nick's Poposal

    She further said, "She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful."

    Parineeti Is All Praises For Nick

    The actress added, "Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He's really a sweet and mature person, he came to seek permission."

    The Cost Of Priyanka's Engagement Ring

    Reportedly, Nick shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to shop for the perfect ring in privacy for his lady love. The engagement ring costs around $200,000. Later, Priyanka give the world a glimpse of the rock for the first time when she attended Manish Malhotra's house party.

