 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Almost FAINTED When She Saw Priyanka Chopra's Engagement Ring!

Nick Proposed Priyanka On Her Birthday

Parineeti told Filmfare, "The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her."

Parineeti Started Crying After PC Told Her About Nick's Poposal

She further said, "She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful."

Parineeti Is All Praises For Nick

The actress added, "Nick had come to India to ask Badi Mama (Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra) for her consent. He's really a sweet and mature person, he came to seek permission."

The Cost Of Priyanka's Engagement Ring

Reportedly, Nick shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to shop for the perfect ring in privacy for his lady love. The engagement ring costs around $200,000. Later, Priyanka give the world a glimpse of the rock for the first time when she attended Manish Malhotra's house party.