 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor Go On A Travel Excursion For Namaste England

Vipul Shah directorial Namaste England which went on floors this February is taking the film a step higher with a extravagantly mounted song sequence. The song is title 'Tu Meri Main Tera', written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Mannan Shah. Vipul Shah shares,

"The song is an integral part of the film where we show Arjun and Parineeti's characters travelling from Punjab to London. We did a lot of research and created an interesting route to reach our destination. We are showcasing it in real time. We started the journey in Punjab, and traveled to Bangladesh border, Dhaka, Brussels, Calais check post in France, and from there to Paris and London. Around 18-20 locations feature in the song. We have even shot in the middle of the sea".

Vipul Shah feels that with the budget of rs. 5.5 crore, shooting the song has been an expensive affair. He further added that, "I generally don't talk about numbers but yes, it is the most expensive song I have shot in my life. It was canned in over 11 days. I direct tracks that don't require choreography by myself in my films and who better than Javed saab for a travel song. It's emotional and high on quality. We will decide the singer once we're back in Mumbai."

Also Read: Disha Patani Sizzles In A White Monokini & Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless! View Pictures

The Namaste England director Vipul Shah is all praise about his leading jodi and the chemistry that they share on screen. "This is Arjun and Parineeti's second film together after Ishaqzaade and they are good friends who play pranks on each other all the time. I call them Tom and Jerry because they are wonderful together and that chemistry will be visible onscreen."

Namaste England directed by Vipul Shah was not only loved and appreciated by the audience and the critics but also raked high at the box office. After the superhit success of the Akshay-Katrina starrer, Vipul Shah is all set to present the sequel 'Namaste England' with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor BLASTS Feminists For Their Non-stop Lecture, Says She's A Feminist In The RIGHT WAY

Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. It's a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. 'Namaste England' is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. In the last poster, the duo, Arjun and Parineeti, were seen kick-starting their journey on a bike. The love story travels across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to international locations. Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.

Also Read: BREAKING! Salman Khan To Star In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film?