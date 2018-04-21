 »   »   » Parineeti Chopra's Melbourne Diaries Will Make You Crave For A Vacation Right Away!

Related Articles
- Kesari: Akshay Kumar Has A 'Baisakhi' Surprise For All His Fans!
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar! Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra's Intense Looks Is Making Us Curious
- Katrina Kaif & Ranveer Singh Give A Thumbs Up To Vipul Shah's Namaste England!
- Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra's Namastey England To Kickstart In Amritsar!
- Inside Photos From Filmfare Awards 2018! Rajkummar Rao Wins Big, Ranveer Singh's Crazy Antics
- SHOCKING! Parineeti Chopra Admits That She Can Even KILL For This Person
- Blind Items Are 'Fake News', Says Parineeti Chopra!
- B-Town Beauties On A Break This New Year
- DECODING 2017: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra- Who Is A Bigger Star?
- Parineeti Chopra: I'll Defend Arjun Kapoor Till The Day I Die!
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar First: Parineeti Chopra Is Ready To Fly High, NAILS The Corporate Look!
- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar FIRST LOOK! Arjun Kapoor Looks Rough & Tough As A Cop
If you folks follow Parineeti Chopra on Instagram, you would observe that lately, the pretty actress has been sharing a lot of picturesque clicks from Australia. Wondering what's Pari is up to these days? Well, we have the answer here for you. The actress is currently vacationing in the 'Land Of Kangaroos'.
Parineeti, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has visited the country for the third time.
In a statement, the actress said, "Melbourne is voted as the world's most liveable city in the world and I completely agree! Everything here from the food and wine culture to the city's artsy vibe and its beautiful surrounds has left me impressed. To pick a few highlights, the penguin parade at Phillip Island and the visit to Yarra Valley were among my favourites." Too lazy to browse her Instagram page? Then, check out the pictures right here-
Wine Is Bottled Poetry
Parineeti is seen here sipping on some wine with a view at the stunning Yarra Valley. Are we invited too?
Pretty Girl
Walking down a Melbourne street never looked this cool! We are totally in love with those grafitti on the wall.
What A Cute Frame!
Look at the smile on Parineeti's face! She is quite enjoying the company of the kangaroos at the Ballarat Wildlife Park.
Say Cheese
The actress poses for a picture at the heart of Melbourne Federation Square.
Shimmers & More
Seen here is Parineeti mining gold at the Sovereign Hill. Now that's what we call 'getting lucky'!
Howzzaat!
Parineeti tries her hand at cricket at the Melbourne Cricket. Isn't that awesome?
Unbelievable
Parineeti's awestruck moment when she got to watch the penguins walk back home!
Meanwhile on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has her platter full of work with her upcoming films which include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.