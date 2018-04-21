 »   »   » Parineeti Chopra's Melbourne Diaries Will Make You Crave For A Vacation Right Away!

If you folks follow Parineeti Chopra on Instagram, you would observe that lately, the pretty actress has been sharing a lot of picturesque clicks from Australia. Wondering what's Pari is up to these days? Well, we have the answer here for you. The actress is currently vacationing in the 'Land Of Kangaroos'.

Parineeti, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has visited the country for the third time.

In a statement, the actress said, "Melbourne is voted as the world's most liveable city in the world and I completely agree! Everything here from the food and wine culture to the city's artsy vibe and its beautiful surrounds has left me impressed. To pick a few highlights, the penguin parade at Phillip Island and the visit to Yarra Valley were among my favourites." Too lazy to browse her Instagram page? Then, check out the pictures right here-

Wine Is Bottled Poetry Parineeti is seen here sipping on some wine with a view at the stunning Yarra Valley. Are we invited too? Pretty Girl Walking down a Melbourne street never looked this cool! We are totally in love with those grafitti on the wall. What A Cute Frame! Look at the smile on Parineeti's face! She is quite enjoying the company of the kangaroos at the Ballarat Wildlife Park. Say Cheese The actress poses for a picture at the heart of Melbourne Federation Square. Shimmers & More Seen here is Parineeti mining gold at the Sovereign Hill. Now that's what we call 'getting lucky'! Howzzaat! Parineeti tries her hand at cricket at the Melbourne Cricket. Isn't that awesome? Unbelievable Parineeti's awestruck moment when she got to watch the penguins walk back home!

Meanwhile on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has her platter full of work with her upcoming films which include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.