 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Demanded This Amount To Return Nick Jiju's Joota At Priyanka's Indian Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Next Generation Akash-NG — Adds A New Dimension To India's Air Defence
-
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Xiaomi Poco F1 Receives A Massive Price Cut — Now available For Rs 20K
- IPL 2018 Auction To Be Held In Jaipur On 18 December
- Priyanka & Nick Jonas: First Public Appearance Post Wedding
- Excess Iodine: Recommended Usage, Symptoms & Risk Factor
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
After Priyanka Chopra- Nick's Jonas' Christian wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, the couple exchanging wedding vows for the second time as per Indian traditions. According to a DNA report, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra performed an arti to welcome groom 'Nick' once he arrived at the venue with the baraat.
The report further stated that the men among the baraatis were dressed in sherwanis and Rajasthani saafas, while women wore lehenga-cholis. We hear that Priyanka's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra who had promised to ask a huge amount for her joota chupia ceremony stayed true to her words-
Parineeti Demanded Rs. 5 Lakh To Return Nick Jiju's Joota
Before the wedding, Parineeti Chopra hid Nick's shoes as per the joota chupai ceremony and demanded Rs 5 lakh to return the same.
Earlier, Parineeti Gave First-Hand Account Of Her 'Mimi' Didi's Sangeet
"For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick's love story though songs. scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!!
The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage. they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs! Damn, we should have known.
All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy," the actress had posted on Instagram.
Priyanka-Nick's First Appearance Post Marriage
The newly weds flaunted their Chopard wedding rings when they made their first joint appearance after their marriage at the Jodhpur airport yesterday.
The Newlyweds Flaunted Their Chopard Wedding Bands
According to a report in Hello! magazine, Priyanka's band is from the ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection' and is of 3.90 carats of ashoka-cut diamonds set in platinum and Nick Jonas' band is made from yellow gold.
ALSO READ: Priyanka- Nick's Indian Wedding: PETA India BLASTS The Couple For Using Animals At Their Wedding