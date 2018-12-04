 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Demanded This Amount To Return Nick Jiju's Joota At Priyanka's Indian Wedding!

Parineeti Demanded Rs. 5 Lakh To Return Nick Jiju's Joota

Before the wedding, Parineeti Chopra hid Nick's shoes as per the joota chupai ceremony and demanded Rs 5 lakh to return the same.

Earlier, Parineeti Gave First-Hand Account Of Her 'Mimi' Didi's Sangeet

"For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick's love story though songs. scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!!

The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage. they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs! Damn, we should have known.

All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy," the actress had posted on Instagram.

Priyanka-Nick's First Appearance Post Marriage

The newly weds flaunted their Chopard wedding rings when they made their first joint appearance after their marriage at the Jodhpur airport yesterday.

According to a report in Hello! magazine, Priyanka's band is from the ‘Haute Joaillerie Collection' and is of 3.90 carats of ashoka-cut diamonds set in platinum and Nick Jonas' band is made from yellow gold.