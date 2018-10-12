 »   »   »  #MeToo: Parineeti Chopra: I Just Want Every Offender To Be Punished As Seriously As Possible

Related Articles
The Me Too movement has shaken the entire film industry. It all began when Nana Patekar was accused of sexually harassment by Tanushree Dutta. Soon, more horrific stories of sexual harassment started pouring in with women naming and shaming known B-town celebrities like Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor amongst others.
Recently, when we caught up with Parineeti Chopra during the promotions of Namaste England, we asked her about the ongoing Me Too movement which is slowly gaining momentum and here's what she shared-
'Your First Aim Is To Defend Yourself'
Unfortunately, most of these incidents are such that there is no evidence because of the nature of the incident. That time when a girl is being attacked by anyone, she will not first think of pulling off her phone and recording it. Your first aim is to be defend yourself. So unfortunately, what's going to happen is that a lot of people are saying that they will not work with this person till they are proven. But how to prove? I am finding a loophole there.
'Most Of The Girls Who Are Coming Out Will Have To Be Given The Benefit Of Doubt
"How would you ever prove this happened. Especially something that has happened in the 90s. Back then, there were no CCTVs or mobile phones. So, we will have to believe most of the girls who are coming out and give them the benefit of doubt that here's someone who I think is speaking the truth."
'The Only Way Out'
"So, any person who I feel has been named and there's credible enough, at least moral evidence to know that this person is wrong. Then I think the only way we can act is not to work with these people or to maybe, wait for some kind of evidence to come out if it is possible."
Parineeti Wants Every Offender To Be Punished
Parineeti further added, "Anykind, maybe messages or emails or some sort of evidence if that can come out that would be great. But yes, I just want every offender to be punished as seriously as possible."