 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Shares A Beautiful Moment From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding!

This Is Such A 'Wow' Moment

Parineeti shared this picture where Priyanka and Nick are lost in each other's eyes while the others are all posing for the camera. The actress captioned the picture as, "Bride. Groom. Bridesmaids. Groomsmen."

Talking About The Indian Wedding

It was speculated that Parineeti hid Nick's shoes as per the joota chupai ceremony and demanded Rs 5 lakh to return the same.

'Nick Was More Than Crazy Hugely Madly Generous'

Reacting to these reports, Parineeti later took to Twitter and posted, "To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas."

Parineeti Wants To Be Nick's Favourite Sister-In-Law

Earlier while speaking about joota-chupia ceremony, Parineeti told Bollywood Hungama, " I was sitting with Nick only two nights ago and I was telling him that we needed to lock in our final amount. I quoted $5 million (Approximately Rs 37 crore). He said ‘OK, I'll give you $10."

She further added, "So you can see the price negotiation is going to be difficult. But main bahut bahut paise lene waali hoon because I have to be his favourite saali."

Meanwhile, Have You Folks Seen Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Cake?

Reports suggest that Nick had got his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait flown over to India to bake a 6 tier, 18 feet wedding cake.