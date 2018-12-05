 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Shares A Beautiful Moment From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- China: Elderly Couple Loses Way To Home In Smog; Kept Roaming Around For 9 Hours
-
- Gautam Gambhir Retires: Top Moments From His Career
- The New Tata Harrier Will Have A Starting Price Of Rs 16 Lakh 'On-Road'
- JioGigaFiber Effect: Airtel Comes Up With Different Broadband Strategy
- PM Narendra Modi Graces Priyanka-Nick's Reception
- Do You Know How These Three Countries Control The Petrol Price You Pay?
- Enthralling Places To Visit In Kannan Devan Hills
- Follow These Things To Change Your Life Forever
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' grand wedding was highly anticipated and with each new picture and detail emerging, we must say it was truly a memorable day for the 'desi girl' who looked her happy best. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra who was also a part of her 'Mimi didi's celebrations have been regularly posting pictures from the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations, giving us a gist of what happened inside 'NickYanka's royal wedding.
Recently, Parineeti took to her Instagram page to share a cute moment from Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian nuptials. Have a look at the picture here-
This Is Such A 'Wow' Moment
Parineeti shared this picture where Priyanka and Nick are lost in each other's eyes while the others are all posing for the camera. The actress captioned the picture as, "Bride. Groom. Bridesmaids. Groomsmen."
Talking About The Indian Wedding
It was speculated that Parineeti hid Nick's shoes as per the joota chupai ceremony and demanded Rs 5 lakh to return the same.
'Nick Was More Than Crazy Hugely Madly Generous'
Reacting to these reports, Parineeti later took to Twitter and posted, "To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas."
Parineeti Wants To Be Nick's Favourite Sister-In-Law
Earlier while speaking about joota-chupia ceremony, Parineeti told Bollywood Hungama, " I was sitting with Nick only two nights ago and I was telling him that we needed to lock in our final amount. I quoted $5 million (Approximately Rs 37 crore). He said ‘OK, I'll give you $10."
She further added, "So you can see the price negotiation is going to be difficult. But main bahut bahut paise lene waali hoon because I have to be his favourite saali."
Meanwhile, Have You Folks Seen Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Cake?
Reports suggest that Nick had got his personal chefs from Dubai and Kuwait flown over to India to bake a 6 tier, 18 feet wedding cake.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Look Madly In Love In These Candid Photos From Their Wedding Reception!