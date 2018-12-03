 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Welcomes Nick 'Jiju' To The Family, Sophie Turner Steals The Show!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding: Reason why Sangeet was delayed for 3 hours | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, 1st December at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Later in the evening, the actress took to her Instagram page to share fun-filled pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Priyanka looked stunning in a multicolored lehenga for the ceremony.

The 'Quantico' actress captioned the pictures as, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.

An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

Later Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony with a heartwarming caption.

She revealed that Nick 'jiju' did the bridesmaid job for them by promising to take care and keep Chopra sister happy for life. Her caption for the picture read, "THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united!!!"

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop crushing over 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner's traditional avatar. She looked resplescent in emerald-hued Vatsala lehenga by Anita Dogre. Styled by Ami Patel, Sophie accessorized her look with long wears and the bindi added more to her beauty.

Here's how some of the netizens reacted to her Indian look-

#SophieTurner looking gorgeous in Indian dress and makeup... Welcome to Indian family 😘😘😘 — Vishal Rai (@kingofpatiala10) December 2, 2018

What everyone sees Vs what I see. #SophieTurner for life 😍😘 pic.twitter.com/uCf6xOdPqS — 🥧 Nutella 🥧 (@Cheesy_Nut) December 2, 2018

