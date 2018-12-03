English
 »   »   »  Parineeti Chopra Welcomes Nick 'Jiju' To The Family, Sophie Turner Steals The Show!

Parineeti Chopra Welcomes Nick 'Jiju' To The Family, Sophie Turner Steals The Show!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding: Reason why Sangeet was delayed for 3 hours | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, 1st December at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Later in the evening, the actress took to her Instagram page to share fun-filled pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Priyanka looked stunning in a multicolored lehenga for the ceremony.

    The 'Quantico' actress captioned the pictures as, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.

    An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."

    Later Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony with a heartwarming caption.

    sophie

    She revealed that Nick 'jiju' did the bridesmaid job for them by promising to take care and keep Chopra sister happy for life. Her caption for the picture read, "THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family is now united!!!"

    Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop crushing over 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner's traditional avatar. She looked resplescent in emerald-hued Vatsala lehenga by Anita Dogre. Styled by Ami Patel, Sophie accessorized her look with long wears and the bindi added more to her beauty.

    Here's how some of the netizens reacted to her Indian look-

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Love For Nick Jonas: Actress Applied Mehendi On Her Injured Feet Despite Pain

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue