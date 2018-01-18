 »   »   » HARD HITTING! B'Wood Actresses' Career Will GET RUINED If They Will Talk About S*XUAL HARASSMENT

Radhika Apte is all set to romance Akshay Kumar PadMan, which is scheduled to release on 25th Jan. She is one of the most talented actresses of the country.
People love her for her staright-forward nature. Recently, when Pinkvilla asked Radhike Apte about sexual harassment in Bollywood, she gave a very honest reply.
People's Career Will Get Ruined
When the web portal cited Kalki Koechlin's recent comment on sexual harassment wherein she said that women in Bollywood don't speak up against sexual harassment because "their careers are in lines'' and asked about her opinion, she said, ''She is right that the reason why people don't speak up is because they know their careers will get ruined and the dream that they had for so long.''
BUT...
''But we need to speak up otherwise it is not going to stop. We also just not need to speak, but also say NO and we need to support the people who speak up.''
It's A Slow Process
''It is a slow process but I hope people find the courage and it is our responsibility to help them find the courage."
I Have Not Faced It & Will Not Reveal Other People's Stories
When asked if she knows of anyone in the industry who has gone through this or if she has personally faced any such thing, Radhika said, "I have never had a first-hand experience so bad. The little bit that I have gone through I have always spoken about it. I have spoken about it then and there also. I have never hidden anything. I would never disclose other people's stories, unfortunately."
What Kalki Said About Sexual Harassment
She had told BBC, "No one listens to you when you're a nobody. If you're a celebrity and you talk about it, it only becomes a shocking headline. For many, their careers are on the line which is what compels them to be silent. They also have hundreds of people throwing their opinions at them, without bothering to listen. it can shake you emotionally.''
Women Have Become Numb To Sexual Harassment
"I know several girls who are newcomers in Bollywood - struggling, going for auditions, who are constantly being discriminated because of the way they look. Sexual harassment is so rampant and pervasive that women have become numb to it.''
We Will Lose A Lot Of Heroes
Even Richa Chadha discussed about it with a leading daily, ''We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives' work, their legacies. I think that's what people will attack -- they can't attack them monetarily so they will go after the legacies.''
Also Read: Daboo Ratnani 2018 Calendar! Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Look ULTRA GLAMOROUS; Kriti Goes TOPLESS