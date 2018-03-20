 »   »   » Rani Mukerji: People Still Know Me As Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Heroine

Rani Mukerji Would Love To Star With The Khans All Over Again!

"I'd love to do a film with them again; because my learning, right from the beginning of my career, has been through them. I respect them immensely and for who they are today."



Pure Talent Maintained Their Stardom

"It's not normal to maintain their stardom for so many years. There definitely has to be something in them which is why they are ruling even today," said Rani Mukerji.



SRK, Salman & Aamir Are Special!

"There's something special about Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir and nobody can deny that. More than that, the fact that they are so sincere towards their craft and their work; which is something you have to learn."



Learning With The Best

"As an actor, it's not about working with a co-star. It is about what all you take back working with them. And I've learnt a lot working with the Khans," Rani Mukerji summed it up.



On The Work Front

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hichki, where she plays the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 23, 2018.

