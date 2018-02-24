 »   »   » Salman Khan: People Think I Don't Give A Damn About Things

He may be one of the biggest stars in India, but Salman Khan said it was not an easy journey to stardom for him, courtesy his professional highs and lows and legal woes. The 52-year-old actor believes there have been breaking points in his life, but the nature of his job does not allow him to share his vulnerable side with the world.

"My profession is such that I have to look good, dress up, do stylised action sequences and romance. Articles come on my affairs, me working with beautiful heroines and then suddenly a court date comes up... People see me on Bigg Boss in which I am laughing and joking.

"So, people think I don't give a damn about things. That is the most difficult part about our journey as actors. No matter what you are going through at your home or in your personal life, you can't have sub-titles there. You have to be that character, no matter what you are going through," Salman said at an event.

The actor said being a star has a lot repercussion as he does not have the "luxury of being depressed or sad". "I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me," he said.

"He was from the same locality. I thought that he made it and if I didn't make it, the whole Bandra will start laughing at me. So, my concern was only Bandra- Pali Hill and the friends' circle, which just had four-five people," Salman said.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films It will release in theatres on Eid, June 15.

On the other hand, the sequel of 2014 blockbuster Kick will go on floors in January 2019. The film is slated to release during Christmas weekend in 2019.With PTI inputs.

