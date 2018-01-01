 »   »   » PERFECT NEW YEAR GIFT! Rana Daggubati Shares The First Look Of His New Film 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Rana Daggubati's smashing performance as the dreaded villain Bhallaladeva in Bahubali left everyone in awe.

Now, the talented actor is back with yet another gripping film. This morning, Rana took to his Twitter hand to unveil the first look of his new flick titled 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. The poster is a perfect New Year gift for all his fans. Have a look at it here...



The first look features him in a rugged avatar with a huge elephant in the background.



We hear that Rana would be paying tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna and his memorable film. However his film will not be a remake of the cult classic and is instead based on real-life incidents.



Haathi Mere Saathi marks the Hindi debut of Tamil filmmaker Prabhu Solomon and will be a trilingual film. The movie is slated for a Diwali 2018 release and will be high on VFX.



Watch out this space for all the latest detail on this film.