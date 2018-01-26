 »   »   » Petrol Bomb Thrown Outside Prakash Theatre In Belagavi After People Came Out Watching Padmaavat

As shocking as it might sound, a petrol bomb was hurled by unidnetified miscreants outside Prakash theatre in Belagavi right after the crowd walked towards the exit after watching the movie around 9:30 PM on January 25, 2018. The entire fiasco was captured by 2 CCTV cameras and people ran helter-skelter due to fear. The entire CCTV footage was aired on TV9 News Kannada.

The CCTV footage shows a man walking towards the theatre and hurled a bottle petrol bomb and within 5 seconds exploded into a fireball while the crowd ran for safety in all directions. Thanfully, nobody were hurt in the incident as the petrol bomb did not reach the distance it intended to reach.



The Belagavi police are on the look out for the culprits and suspect the criminals might have done it to create fear among the Padmaavat moviegoers. Also, the police suspect the criminals didn't throw the petrol bomb towards the crowd as they only wanted to cause fear among people and not physical harm.



We hope the police will nab the miscreants as soon as possible and maintain the law and order and provide security to all moviegoers. Violence against common people just for watching a movie is simply not acceptable. The same petrol bomb tactic was also used at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh outside a cinema hall.



