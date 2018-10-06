 »   »   »  Phantom Films Dissolved; Anurag Kashyap Says, 'All Dreams Come To An End'!

In a shocking turn of events, one of India's leading production houses, Phantom films dissolves with the four partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl calling it quits after 7 years of partnership of agreements and disagreements.

Inspite of the dissolution, the four founders of Phantom will continue to work with partners Reliance Entertainment exclusively.

The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with eachother, multiplying partnership avenues four times.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films has produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masan, Lootera, Udta Punjab and the likes.

Putting an end to speculations Partners Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena shared the news of an healthy end to the glorious journey.

Vikramaditya Motwane shared, "Vikas, Madhu, Anurag and I have decided to dissolve our partnership in Phantom and go our separate ways. It's been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can't thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years. I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times."

Anurag Kashyap said in a statement, "Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed , but i know for sure we are all stronger and wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best."

Speaking about the years of association, Madhu Mantena says," We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. I personally believe that phantom is the best thing that happened to me in my producing career. I want to thank Anurag, Vikram and Vikas for being great partners, mentors and for holding my hand patiently through my dark times.

Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future. I know we wish each other the best."

Though Phantom films has dissolved, the partners would find new working relations with each other.