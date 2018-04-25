 »   »   » PICS: Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In White At The TIME 100 Gala & We Can't Stop Staring!

Related Articles
When it comes to making stunning red carpet appearances, Bollywood's 'Padmavati' Deepika Padukone surely knows how to make heads turn with his amazing fashion sense. The dimpled beauty once again made our hearts flutter when she recently made an appearance at the Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People gala in New York City.
The magazine featured Deepika for her contribution to cinema and her feature in the magazine was penned by co-star Vin Diesel. The actress who made her Hollywood debut with 'xXx: Return Of The Xander Cage' left everyone in awe with his drop-dead gorgeous looks. Check out some of her pictures right away here-
A Vision In White
Deepika picked up an ivory Anamika Khanna saree and gave it a contemporary twist. She completed her look with minimal accessories and the statement earrings looked more to the drama. With dewy make-up and a neat bun, the leggy lass was a beauty on the red carpet.
Deepika On Demanding An Equal Pay
The actress was quoted as saying by TIME magazine, "You can feel a sense of - am I stepping over the line, do I deserve it? But if you believe you deserve it, then you do," Padukone insisted. "For years, we've been made to feel we should be OK with settling for less, with sometimes a promise of getting something more later on. But I think you should get what you think you deserve. It's OK to fight for it, and it's OK to feel uncomfortable initially, because that's just the way we've been made to feel for so long."
Vin Diesel's Written Tribute For Deepika
The Hollywood star wrote, "So often in the entertainment industry we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world." With friends like that, it's only a matter of time until she breaks big beyond Bollywood."
He Let Out A Surprising Revelation
He further penned, "When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry-it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn't work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.' Thank God I made that deal."
Deepika Also Opened Up About Her Struggle With Depression
"February 15th, 2014, I remember waking up that morning with a strange pittish feeling in my stomach. I had no idea what I was feeling. Life all of a sudden just felt meaningless and there were days when I just wanted to give up. And couple of weeks later I was diagnosed with clinical depression.
Four years on I stand here in front of all of you with a slightly better understanding, I think, of life and my feelings and the person that I am, but I feel like more importantly, I think all of you will agree with me when I say that we're going through some pretty challenging times all around the world.
And so I want to raise a toast to every man and every woman and every child around the world that is faced with some sort of challenge every single day, but you do it with a smile, and I want to say that your power and your strength and your courage encourages me to go on every single day. And for the some of us I think who do think of giving up once in a while, I want you to know that we're all in this together, and most importantly that there is hope, because in the words of Stephen Fry, "We'll be sunny one day." Thank you."
A Perfect Frame
Deepika was seen hanging out with supermodel Padma Lakshmi and the two even posed for pictures.
