 »   »   »  PICS! Salman Khan And Other Guests Arrive For Priyanka-Nick Wedding Reception

Evergreen Hema Malini!

Hema Malini arrives for the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai. She looks stunningly beautiful in a gorgeous blue saree as she smiles for the cameras.

Saina Nehwal Arrives With Husband

Badminton player Saina Nehwal arrives for the reception of NickYanka. Saina is looking gorgeous in a light golden lehenga and statement earrings and her husband is wearing a grey suit with a purple shirt. The couple are newlyweds who got married very recently in a private ceremony.

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra With Wife

Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his wife look snazzy in Indian ethnic wear. Omprakash Mehra is wearing a Nehru style vest coat and silk harem pants while his wife, P.S. Bharathi is wearing a silk anarkali with a bright pink skirt.

Designer Duo Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla

Famous designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla arrive at the reception looking cool in all backs. The duo are both wearing Indo-Western black outfits and black shoes.

Mukesh Bhatt Arrives With Wife

Producer Mukesh Bhatt and his wife, Nilima Bhatt also arrived at this star studded occasion.