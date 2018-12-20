English
PICS! Salman Khan And Other Guests Arrive For Priyanka-Nick Wedding Reception

    All eyes are on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception in Mumbai today. The star couple is holding a reception for Priyanka's friends from the Bollywood film fraternity and guests have already started arriving! Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has made it to the reception. Check out the pictures!

    salman khan

    Salman Khan arrives at the reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looking dashing. The Bhai of Bollywood smiles for the cameras wearing a black suit with a navy blue shirt and a red pocket square.

    Evergreen Hema Malini!

    Hema Malini arrives for the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai. She looks stunningly beautiful in a gorgeous blue saree as she smiles for the cameras.

    Saina Nehwal Arrives With Husband

    Badminton player Saina Nehwal arrives for the reception of NickYanka. Saina is looking gorgeous in a light golden lehenga and statement earrings and her husband is wearing a grey suit with a purple shirt. The couple are newlyweds who got married very recently in a private ceremony.

    Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra With Wife

    Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and his wife look snazzy in Indian ethnic wear. Omprakash Mehra is wearing a Nehru style vest coat and silk harem pants while his wife, P.S. Bharathi is wearing a silk anarkali with a bright pink skirt.

    Designer Duo Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla

    Famous designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla arrive at the reception looking cool in all backs. The duo are both wearing Indo-Western black outfits and black shoes.

    Mukesh Bhatt Arrives With Wife

    Producer Mukesh Bhatt and his wife, Nilima Bhatt also arrived at this star studded occasion.

