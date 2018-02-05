 »   »   » PICS! Sushmita Sen Paid A Tribute To Rekha's Umrao Jaan On The Ramp & It's BEAUTIFUL Beyond Words

When She Transported Us To The Retro World

The former Miss Universe took to the runaway with Rekha's Umrao Jaan song "In Aankhon Ki Masti" playing in the background and the audience were in for a treat!

A Vision In White

Sushmita looked in million bucks as a bride as she walked the ramp in a "Samanzar - A Garden of Flowers" collection created by Sama Ali for the Kotwara label.

Magic All Around

The actress was quoted as saying, "Magical was the feeling while walking the runway. I always love walking Athe runway in Mumbai. I feel like I am home with my family and people are hooting for me. Looking royal is very easy with House of Kotwara,"

We Want To See You Back In Bollywood, Sush!

To this she said, " I have many things to do. I have to do a film with which I can take a bow. I would like to give back all the love... I owe it to the people who love me. It doesn't matter if they are five or five thousand. I have to do a film for them and make sure that it's a huge hit. I'm taking my time but I'll do it."

On Sushmita's Wish List

The stunning diva revealed, "I want to learn skiing and parallel bar gymnastics. I want to go back to diving."

She Feels Blessed For This Reason

Sushmita said she feels blessed to be still asked about her next film, as there is a norm that the career of an actor is over "when they reach a certain age. (The people say) That we have seen enough of them, they are past their screen age, etc. I'm one of those blessed people who are asked even today, when are you going to feature in a film," she was quoted by HT.

Elegant As Ever

We are totally 'all hearts' over Sushmita's resplendent beauty? What did you folks think about her look on the ramp?

This Mesmerizing Click To Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Sushmita later shared a click which she captioned as, "

sushmitasen47#Showstopper READY ❤️ #ethereal #capture by my super talented friend & #photographer @amolkamat 👏😊❤️forever cherished!!! #lfw2018 #houseofkotwara 💃🏻