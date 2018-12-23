 »   »   »  PICS: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh And Others Attend Ritesh Sidhwani’s Christmas Party

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a Christmas party today as a wrap to the good year he has had and many Bollywood celebs attended the bash. Stars Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Siddharth Malhotra, Neha Dhupia and many more attended Ritesh's party and joined him in his celebrations. Check out the pictures below.
Arjun & Malaika Arrive Together
Actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended Ritesh Sidhwani's Christmas bash together. The couple are rumored to be dating and have been spotted together on many occasions. Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor rode in to the party with Arjun and Malaika.
Farhan & Ritesh's New Release KGF Is Doing Well
Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar also went to Ritesh's party. The two are co-producers on the new release KGF. KGF is doing very well on its first weekend at the box office. This was another reason for the two of them to get together and celebrate. Farhan's rumored girlfriend, Shibani Dandekar was also seen at the party.
Ranveer Brings His Energy To The Party
Ranveer Singh also made it to Ritesh's party. He was his usual pumped up self as he posed for the cameras from his car. Doesn't it brighten up our day whenever we see Ranveer?
Neha Dhupia With Husband Angad Bedi
We saw Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi arrive at the party. The two of them surprised their fans when they got married in a private ceremony in May. Their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedia just turned a month old.
Zoya Akhtar & Ritesh Have A Cause To Celebrate
Director Zoya Akhtar was seen at the party. Zoya too had cause to celebrate with Ritesh Sidhwani since their movie Gully Boy will be premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival in May 2019.
The hunk, Siddharth Malhotra
Actor Siddharth Malhotra was looked handsome as he arrived for Ritesh Sidhwani's party. Siddharth is currently filming for two films, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan.
