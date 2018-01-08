 »   »   » IT'S HEAVEN! Ranveer Singh Celebrated Deepika Padukone's Birthday At This Resort; The Pics Are WOW!

Deepika Padukone recently celebrated her birthday at a plush resort in Maldives with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The pictures of the resorts, where the love birds stayed, are breathtaking.

On a related note, there were stories that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got engaged in Maldives. However, their spokesperson revealed that there is no truth in these rumours. Now check out the pictures of the hotel in which Ranveer and Deepika stayed during their holidays.

Deepika's Birthday Plans After ringing in Christmas with a midnight mass at a church in Vienna, Deepika took a flight to reach Maldives to celebrate her birthday with Ranveer and her family. They Had A Gala Time As per a report in TOI, ''The stunning couple also indulged in windsurfing and canoeing, along with sunbathing on the pristine beaches, spending time at the fitness and spa centre, both of which boast of a lagoon view.'' Deepika Gets An Expensive Gift From Ranveer's Parents As per a report in Spotboye, Ranveer's parents showered Deepika with lavish gifts on her birthday (on January 5). An Expensive Diamond Set... A source said, "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress." When The Two Fell In Love Ranveer-Deepika reportedly began dating on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and have been together since then. Ranveer Is Deepika's Best Friend In an interview with TOI, Deepika had admitted, "He is my best friend (and this is not to be taken lightly). I am emotional, sensitive and vulnerable and I hurt easily.'' Ranveer Will Never Hurt Me I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have. The reason I love and respect him is that I can bare my soul and still feel comfortable. If this is divine connection - this is what it is! I Am Extremely Romantic I am extremely romantic. I like the typical candle-light dinners, flowers and all that attention, but that's a small part of it. If all that comes because of the man's personality, it is good. But if it is not genuine and he is doing it to just impress me, I will know it right away. In love, once you cut all the bulls**t, the real thing starts and that is the difficult part.

