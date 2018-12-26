 »   »   »  Pictures: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan At Simmba Promotions; Simmba Hits Theatres This Friday

Ranveer All Set For The Release Of His First 'Masala' Film

Ranveer Singh attends the promotions for Simmba, two days before its release. Ranveer, known for his quirky dressing sense, was looking swanky in an all black outfit. Ranveer was wearing a black tee with black denims. He had on a cool looking studded black jacket and golden coloured shoes. Ranveer accessorized with a pair of golden sunglasses and golden chains.

Simmba Will Be Sara's Second Film

Sara Ali Khan looked glamorous in a white full sleeved dress which she paired with silver pointed toe shoes. She kept her make-up and accessories simple. Sara received a lot of praise for her performance in her debut movie Kedarnath, and audiences can't wait to see what Sara dishes out in Simmba. Sara is serious about her craft and we can see her put all efforts into her work. In an interview recently, Sara said, "I don't want any filmmaker to say that this is out of Sara's reach. I aspire for versatility and I mean it. I am a hungry actor."

Rohit Shetty Brings Another Cop Drama

Director Rohit Shetty has been known for his commercial block-buster ventures. With Simmba, he is doing things a little different this time. Although it is going to be a ‘masaledar' film, Rohit has added an element of social responsibility to the palette of Simmba. Simmba seems to be a continuation of the Singham franchise with both of them being cop dramas, but Rohit Shetty says that the two movies are very different.

Simmba Releases This Friday

Simmba's trailer has been very well received and its dance number Aankh Maare is already a blockbuster song having raked in 100 million views. A special screening was held last night for the movie and it was attended by Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sara's mum Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Photos showed all of them having a blast at the screening.