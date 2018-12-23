English
 »   »   »  Picturs: Taimur Ali Khan Returns To Mumbai After Holiday In South Africa

Picturs: Taimur Ali Khan Returns To Mumbai After Holiday In South Africa

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had taken Taimur on a work-vacation to South Africa for a few days. The little munchkin returned to Mumabi after celebrating his second birthday on the holiday. Taimur was spotted at the airport, returning home with his parents, and later in the day, he was seen taking a stroll outside. Oddly, Taimur does look a bit older. Check out the pictures!

    The Nawabi Family Spotted At Airport Returning From Work-cation In South Africa

    Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai after a few days of holidaying in South Africa. Saif and Kareena also did a bit of work on the trip as they went there to shoot for an ad too. But the main reason for the family taking this trip was to ring in Taimur's second birthday, just the three of them. We hope they had a wonderful vacation.

    Taimur Is 2 Years Old Now!

    The doll of a boy rests on his papa's shoulders as they walk out of the airport. The family's pictures from their South African holiday sure got us longing for a vacation. We saw them soaking up the sun on the beaches of Cape Town, sending in early Christmas greetings, the three of them going horse riding, Saif and Kareena spending quality time together.

    Looks Like They Had A Good Trip

    Taimur is all smiles as he returns from his first trip to South Africa. The three of them were dressed comfortably for their long plane journey back home. Kareena was wearing an oversized dark grey hoodie and leggings, Saif looked smart in a tee, tracks and a hoodie tied around his waist, while Taimur looked too cute as he smiled in his light grey pajamas/track suit.

    Taimur Is Excited To Meet The Familiar Paps

    Later in the day, Taimur was being taken on an evening scroll, and he was chirpy and excited to see the paps who have become all too familiar to him now. We'll never get enough of his adorable antics.

    Taimur Goes For An Evening Stroll

    Taimur was wearing a navy blue polo t-shirt and a matching shorts in red, with white sneakers when he was going out for his evening stroll. Doesn't he look just a wee bit older? We are sure happy to see Tim-Tim back. Hope he had a fantastic second birthday!

    MOST READ: UNSEEN Photos Priyanka-Nick Private Dinner: NickYanka Full Of Love For Each Other

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue