 »   »   »  Picturs: Taimur Ali Khan Returns To Mumbai After Holiday In South Africa

The Nawabi Family Spotted At Airport Returning From Work-cation In South Africa

Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai after a few days of holidaying in South Africa. Saif and Kareena also did a bit of work on the trip as they went there to shoot for an ad too. But the main reason for the family taking this trip was to ring in Taimur's second birthday, just the three of them. We hope they had a wonderful vacation.

Taimur Is 2 Years Old Now!

The doll of a boy rests on his papa's shoulders as they walk out of the airport. The family's pictures from their South African holiday sure got us longing for a vacation. We saw them soaking up the sun on the beaches of Cape Town, sending in early Christmas greetings, the three of them going horse riding, Saif and Kareena spending quality time together.

Looks Like They Had A Good Trip

Taimur is all smiles as he returns from his first trip to South Africa. The three of them were dressed comfortably for their long plane journey back home. Kareena was wearing an oversized dark grey hoodie and leggings, Saif looked smart in a tee, tracks and a hoodie tied around his waist, while Taimur looked too cute as he smiled in his light grey pajamas/track suit.

Taimur Is Excited To Meet The Familiar Paps

Later in the day, Taimur was being taken on an evening scroll, and he was chirpy and excited to see the paps who have become all too familiar to him now. We'll never get enough of his adorable antics.

Taimur Goes For An Evening Stroll

Taimur was wearing a navy blue polo t-shirt and a matching shorts in red, with white sneakers when he was going out for his evening stroll. Doesn't he look just a wee bit older? We are sure happy to see Tim-Tim back. Hope he had a fantastic second birthday!