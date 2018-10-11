India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Piyush Mishra Accused Of Sexual Harassment: He Grabbed My Hand & Started Rubbing It Against His Hand

Piyush Mishra Accused Of Sexual Harassment: He Grabbed My Hand & Started Rubbing It Against His Hand

By
    The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor Piyush Mishra has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman named Ketki Joshi as she took to Her Facebook handle and shared her #MeToo experience saying that the actor forcefully grabbed her hand and started rubbing it against his hands and didn't let go. she said that he was fully drunk and wanted to hug and grope her.

    Piyush Mishra Grabbed My Hand & Rubbed It Against His Hand

    "It was my fan moment. I praised him for his work and said I was a fan. He started lightly flirting in front of 20-25 people. Sang a song, looking right into my eyes. Everything was pleasant till then. I took it as harmless flirting. He was drinking all through the party and was too drunk by the time of wrap-up. He was sitting in a chair and as soon as I passed near him, he grabbed my hand and started rubbing his hands against mine."

    I Sensed That He Was Coming To Hug & Grope Me

    Ketki Joshi further commented, "Unfortunately, he was sitting between the kitchen and the terrace of the penthouse. As I was making another round to the terrace, he again grabbed my hand and started rubbing it. He suddenly stood up and took a step towards me. I sensed that he was coming to hug me or grope. I told him in an authoritative voice, "Aap please baith jaye."

    He Had All The Intentions Of Coming Closer To Me

    "I didn't make much fuss about it because he was a celebrity guest in someone's home and I didn't want to be ungrateful to the hosts who graciously invited me. I am not putting out names or location of the incident, except Piyush Mishra, is because I don't want to drag them unnecessarily in this. They did what they could to help me out and I am thankful to them. He was drunk but he had all the intentions of coming close to me since he set his eyes on me."

    Piyush Mishra Speaks Up, Says He Doesn't Remember, But Is Sorry!

    However, Piyush Mishra opened up about the allegations by saying that he doesn't remember the incident, but gave out an apology to the woman whom he caused distress on that drunken night. "I do not remember the stated incident as I was probably a few drinks down. But nevertheless I would like to extend my apology for making the lady uncomfortable either with my words or actions," he said to PTI.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 21:13 [IST]
