 »   »   »  PM Narendra Modi Graces Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Reception; Shares A Laugh With The Couple [PIC]

Priyanka & Nick Reception: PM Narendra Modi arrives to congratulates Newlywed couple

It's indeed a moment of pride for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi graced the reception of the newly-weds that took place in Delhi and their picture is too good to be missed. In the picture, Narendra Modi can be seen sharing a laugh with the newly-weds on the stage, while their families look on.

Dressed in a white lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than a princess, whereas Nick Jonas looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per the Hindu traditions on December 2.

Priyanka & Nick shared a number of pictures from their Mehndi and Sangeet festivities but the veil on the final twin ceremonies was lifted by People magazine today evening. The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.

After the magazine dropped the pictures, the couple shared the photographs with mushy messages for each other. Tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote: "And forever starts now..."

The full wedding video of Priyanka and Nick is now streaming on PeopleTV.com.