 »   »   »  PM Narendra Modi Graces Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Reception; Shares A Laugh With The Couple [PIC]

It's indeed a moment of pride for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi graced the reception of the newly-weds that took place in Delhi and their picture is too good to be missed. In the picture, Narendra Modi can be seen sharing a laugh with the newly-weds on the stage, while their families look on.
Dressed in a white lehenga, Priyanka Chopra looked nothing less than a princess, whereas Nick Jonas looked dapper in a tuxedo.
Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per the Hindu traditions on December 2.
Priyanka & Nick shared a number of pictures from their Mehndi and Sangeet festivities but the veil on the final twin ceremonies was lifted by People magazine today evening. The US-based publication had the exclusive access to the wedding ceremony.
The OFFICIAL Wedding Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Out!
After the magazine dropped the pictures, the couple shared the photographs with mushy messages for each other. Tagging Nick, Priyanka wrote: "And forever starts now..."
The full wedding video of Priyanka and Nick is now streaming on PeopleTV.com.