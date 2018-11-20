 »   »   »  Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaia F To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Saif Khan; Read Details!

Alaia To Debut With Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman

The star kid will be playing Saif Ali Khan's daughter in Nitin Kakkar's upcoming film, Jawani Janeman. The flick is a coming-of-age story of a 40-year-old man and revolves around his relationship with his daughter

Saif On Working With Alaia

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Saif as saying, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaia."

'Alaia Got The Film Completely On Her Own Merit'

The makers zeroed in Alaia after auditioning 50 aspirants. Jay Shewakramani, the creative producer revealed, "Someone told me that Pooja Bedi's daughter wants to act, so I checked out her pictures and sent a message to Pooja who put me in touch with Alaia's agency. We loved her test, she's got the film completely on her own merit."

Jawani Janeman To Go On Floors In March

He further added, "Within 10 minutes of our meeting Nitin felt that she is the prefect cast for this film. She will play a fun-loving, independent girl, sporting a modern look in the film and will begin her readings and workshops next month, while we will start shooting for the film in March. However, she pretty much needs to be herself in the film as the role is quite tailor made for her."