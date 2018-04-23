 »   »   » Pooja Bhatt Gives Some Major Burns To Trollers Who Dug Out Her Past & Called Her 'An Alcoholic'!

Pooja Had A Question For Mr. Bachchan

Pooja took to Twitter to take a dig at Big B and reminded people of Pink, a film where Bachchan played a lawyer who vociferously defended a woman's right to consent. She tweeted, "I can't help being reminded of a film called Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?"

They started mercilessly trolling her for calling out Big B and started bringing up her battle with alcoholism.

A Twitter user wrote, "A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: "A ‘recovering' alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober."

Another user wrote, "A seasonal insect and a known #alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend @SrBachchan Another #Bollytards."

"Only brainless thakelis like Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues," read one tweet. To while Pooja wrote 'yawn' as a sassy response.