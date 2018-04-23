 »   »   » Pooja Bhatt Gives Some Major Burns To Trollers Who Dug Out Her Past & Called Her 'An Alcoholic'!

Related Articles
At a recent media interaction when Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on the shocking Kathua rape incident, the superstar condemned the act by calling it 'disgusting'. He was quoted as saying, "Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghin aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat. It's terrible to even talk about it. (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue. It is terrible to even talk about it,"
Big B's refusal to comment on this horrifying incident received a mixed response on social media. Many on social media and otherwise called him out for saying he is disgusted and will not comment on the heinous cases and among them was Pooja Bhatt. However, the actress had to face the wrath of trolls for calling out Big B. Here's what happened next-
Pooja Had A Question For Mr. Bachchan
Pooja took to Twitter to take a dig at Big B and reminded people of Pink, a film where Bachchan played a lawyer who vociferously defended a woman's right to consent. She tweeted, "I can't help being reminded of a film called Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?"
Her Troll Didn't Go Down Well With Some People
They started mercilessly trolling her for calling out Big B and started bringing up her battle with alcoholism.
Disgusting!
A Twitter user wrote, "A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: "A ‘recovering' alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober."
The Attack Of The Trolls
Another user wrote, "A seasonal insect and a known #alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend @SrBachchan Another #Bollytards."
Pooja's Epic Reply
The actress gave it back to all the unsavory comments by tweeting, " A ‘recovering' alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485daysofsober
We Are Proud Of You, Girl!
"Only brainless thakelis like Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues," read one tweet. To while Pooja wrote 'yawn' as a sassy response.
