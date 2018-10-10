 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Pooja Bhatt On The #MeToo Movement 'Not Every Man Is A Sexual Predator'

Not All Men Are Sexual Predators, Says Pooja Bhatt

"Every man in this world, just because he is a man, cannot be a sexual predator. And every woman, just because she is a woman, is not necessarily a victim. Sometimes she is also the perpetrator. To paint every man with the same brush is unfair."

Sexual Harassment Is Everywhere, Not Just In Bollywood

"Is it a reality in Bollywood? Yes, but it is a reality in media, politics, and college. It is a reality in every place where there is an exchange of power. If there is an exchange of power, there are situations where women utilise their sexuality to be able to gain that foothold."

Some Women Marry Men Because He's Rich & Powerful

"There are women who marry someone because he is a powerful person. That's not different from a woman who wants to go out there and exchange sexual favours for fame."

There Are Several Cases Where Women Have Filed For False Charges

"There are also cases where men have been blamed for cases where they were truly innocent and yet there is a trial by media before and then the court case comes in their favour but by then their reputation and family life already is ruined," she summed it up to India Times.