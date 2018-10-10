India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Pooja Bhatt On The #MeToo Movement 'Not Every Man Is A Sexual Predator'

Tanushree Dutta Controversy: Pooja Bhatt On The #MeToo Movement 'Not Every Man Is A Sexual Predator'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Controversy: क्या नाना की साइड है Pooja Bhatt; Watch Video| FilmiBeat

    The Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi actress Pooja Bhatt opened up about the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy by saying that the #MeToo movement must not label every single man as a sexual predator and also stated that one must not believe that every woman is a victim, just because she is a woman. Pooja defended the film industry by saying that sexual harassment is everywhere, be it college, media or politics, then why just blame Bollywood for it.

    Not All Men Are Sexual Predators, Says Pooja Bhatt

    "Every man in this world, just because he is a man, cannot be a sexual predator. And every woman, just because she is a woman, is not necessarily a victim. Sometimes she is also the perpetrator. To paint every man with the same brush is unfair."

    Sexual Harassment Is Everywhere, Not Just In Bollywood

    "Is it a reality in Bollywood? Yes, but it is a reality in media, politics, and college. It is a reality in every place where there is an exchange of power. If there is an exchange of power, there are situations where women utilise their sexuality to be able to gain that foothold."

    Some Women Marry Men Because He's Rich & Powerful

    "There are women who marry someone because he is a powerful person. That's not different from a woman who wants to go out there and exchange sexual favours for fame."

    There Are Several Cases Where Women Have Filed For False Charges

    "There are also cases where men have been blamed for cases where they were truly innocent and yet there is a trial by media before and then the court case comes in their favour but by then their reputation and family life already is ruined," she summed it up to India Times.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue