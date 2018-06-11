English
 »   »   »  Pooja Bhatt SLAMS Trolls For Calling Priyanka Chopra To Apologise For The Latest Quantico Episode!

Pooja Bhatt SLAMS Trolls For Calling Priyanka Chopra To Apologise For The Latest Quantico Episode!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The latest episode of Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico had not gone down well with a lot of Indians as it showed Indian nationals plotting to blow up Manhattan, New York, just to frame it on Pakistan. As soon as the episode aired on TV, Twitter was filled with wrath against Priyanka Chopra and Quantico and demanded an apology from the makers and the actress for hurting their sentiments.

    Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

    ABC released an apology to all Indians stating that they regret doing it and asked people not to blame Priyanka Chopra as she had nothing to do with the storyline. Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter and apologised, "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico'. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

    Priyanka Chopra Pooja Bhatt

    Pooja Bhatt has sided with Priyanka Chopra and lashed out against trolls for demanding her to aplogise for the recent episode of Quantico and tweeted, "When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?"

    Also Read: Complete Details About Amy Jackson's GIRLFRIEND Neelam Gill

    Also, ABC had previously apologised to Indian fans through a statement, "ABC Studios and the executive producers of 'Quantico' would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, 'The Blood of Romeo.' The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it."

    "She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series. Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone."

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is Unstoppable; Fought The 'Wedding & Baby' Shackles In Bollywood

    Read more about: priyanka chopra pooja bhatt
    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 18:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue