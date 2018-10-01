 »   »   »  Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Controversy; Gives Bollywood Some MAJOR BURNS!

Every since Tanushree Dutta made explosive allegations about Nana Patekar sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008 in an interview, several Bollywood celebrities are coming on record to comment on this controversy which seems to be getting bigger day by day. Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about this matter and here's what she had to say.

Pooja Has This To Say The actress said that the least people can do is not discount her courage to speak up. On People Questioning Tanushree For Talking About It After Ten Years "Whenever someone complains about it, you shouldn't count it out. I don't think we should silence those voices," Pooja told reporters at an event at Jagran Film Festival. 'Truth Doesn't Need A PR' "I find it a very frivolous conversation whether ‘Bollywood stands with you or not'. Truth doesn't need a PR." Pooja Takes A Dig At Bollywood "If you believe it, go out there and speak it. Do not expect anyone to hold your hands and support you. Bollywood is a great place. You can expect support for award ceremonies, weddings and funerals," the actress was quoted as saying.

Varun Dhawan who was also present at the event said that while he didn't know the details of the case, it is essential to make workplace safe for women. He said, "Respect is very important in a workplace, for every woman, man and child. We have to make our industry safe for women, men, and children. Everyone should be given equal respect. If someone is speaking about it, you should hear the person out. It takes great courage to talk like that. I applaud that courage."

On the other hand ,Anurag Kashyap said Tanushree's allegation allows everyone, including himself, to introspect the wrongs they have done.

"It is important to change, acknowledge and accept our mistakes. It's important that we, this goes even for me, introspect and see the wrongs we have done. It's time we all grew up. It's the fault of the entire system, the conditioning," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, a chilling video of the mob attack on her car has been shared on Facebook. Tanushree had alleged that she was attacked by members of a political party apparently at the behest of the actor back in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Please. The mob damaged her car and finally the cops intervened.