 »   »   »  Poonam Pandey Felt Uncomfortable While Shooting With Shakti Kapoor; Takes A Dig At Tanushree Dutta

Poonam's Reaction On Shakti Kapoor

During the live chat, when a user asked Poonam Pandey to share her experience on working with Shakti Kapoor, Poonam took a pause and suddenly replied that her experience was a bit uncomfortable and while looking towards the director, she said, "Don't worry I will not come after 10 years."

Poonam Contradicts Her Own Statement

A couple of days ago, when Poonam was asked about working with Shakti Kapoor, she was quoted as saying, "I had a great experience shooting with Shakti Kapoor sir. He used to call me Lolita on set. I simply loved filming love making scenes with Shakti sir."

Recently, Shakti Kapoor Made A 'Dumb' Remark On The Tanushree Dutta Row

During the trailer launch of the movie, when Shakti Kapoor was asked to comment on the ongoing Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row, he rather gave a 'dumb' reply to avoid answering the question and said, "I don't know anything about this case. This was 10 years back. I was a kid then."

It's Shameful How The Duo Has Made A Mockery Out Of Tanushree Dutta's Case

While celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan coming in support of Tanushree Dutta and praising her courage to speak out, those like Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey have made a mockery out of her.

Big B, Aamir & Salman Have Left The Fans Disappointed As Well!

Just like Shakti Kapoor, biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are also shying away from making any kind of remarks on the Nana Patekar controversy and fans are furious over their deep silence.

#MeToo

Dear Bollywood, it doesn't matter whether you support Tanushree Dutta or not. But it's high time B-town celebs stop making insensitive comments against actors/actresses who are coming out to talk about sexual abuse. IT'S NOT A JOKE!