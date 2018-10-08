English
Poonam Pandey Felt Uncomfortable While Shooting With Shakti Kapoor; Takes A Dig At Tanushree Dutta

By
    The bold and erotic trailer of Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor starrer 'The Journey Of Karma' has the nation shocked. The film is going to be released on October 26, 2018. Recently, to promote the film, the makers of the film had organized a Live Chat on the social media account of Poonam Pandey, and her reaction on working with Shakti Kapoor left us a bit surprised. The actress also took a sly dig at Tanushree Dutta and it will leave you appalled.

    Poonam's Reaction On Shakti Kapoor

    During the live chat, when a user asked Poonam Pandey to share her experience on working with Shakti Kapoor, Poonam took a pause and suddenly replied that her experience was a bit uncomfortable and while looking towards the director, she said, "Don't worry I will not come after 10 years."

    Poonam Contradicts Her Own Statement

    A couple of days ago, when Poonam was asked about working with Shakti Kapoor, she was quoted as saying, "I had a great experience shooting with Shakti Kapoor sir. He used to call me Lolita on set. I simply loved filming love making scenes with Shakti sir."

    Recently, Shakti Kapoor Made A 'Dumb' Remark On The Tanushree Dutta Row

    During the trailer launch of the movie, when Shakti Kapoor was asked to comment on the ongoing Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row, he rather gave a 'dumb' reply to avoid answering the question and said, "I don't know anything about this case. This was 10 years back. I was a kid then."

    It's Shameful How The Duo Has Made A Mockery Out Of Tanushree Dutta's Case

    While celebs like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan coming in support of Tanushree Dutta and praising her courage to speak out, those like Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey have made a mockery out of her.

    Big B, Aamir & Salman Have Left The Fans Disappointed As Well!

    Just like Shakti Kapoor, biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are also shying away from making any kind of remarks on the Nana Patekar controversy and fans are furious over their deep silence.

    #MeToo

    Dear Bollywood, it doesn't matter whether you support Tanushree Dutta or not. But it's high time B-town celebs stop making insensitive comments against actors/actresses who are coming out to talk about sexual abuse. IT'S NOT A JOKE!

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:09 [IST]
