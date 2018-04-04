 »   »   » Post Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Raves About Irrfan Khan's Blackmail

Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan & Aamir Khan came together to Promote Irrfan Khan's Blackmail | FilmiBeat

After Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood filmmakers, Anil Kapoor attended the special screening of Irrfan Khan starrer 'Blackmail'.

The quirky comedy has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for its intriguing storyline and power packed performances. The National award-winning actor Irrfan has been showered with praises for his portrayal.

After watching the Abhinay Deo directorial Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to share, "The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! #Blackmail is brilliant! @irrfank @AbhinayDeo @priyagupta999 @divyadutta25 #PradhumanSinghMall #ParveezSheikh #JayOza & Team #RDPMotionPictures @TSeries".



Early reviews for Blackमेल have started pouring in. The quirky comedy has been receiving critical acclaim owing to the unusual and unconventional story backed by brilliant performances by Irrfan and the cast.



Taking to Twitter, the 75-year-old actor expressed his tremendously positive views about the Irrfan Khan starrer 'Blackmail'. "Saw a delightful film today... Blackmail... a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing...Actors excel from Irrfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity!!," tweeted Big B.



Earlier Irrfan had expressed that he wishes 'Blackमेल' to get the best release possible, hence the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled and it will hit the screens this Friday.



Blackमेल has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.



The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?"



The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others.



Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, 'Blackमेल', directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.