 »   »   » WHOA! Post Hrithik Roshan's RE-MARRIAGE Rumours, Kangana Ranaut DECLARES Her Wedding Details!

Recently, at Lakme Fashion Week 2018, when Kangana was asked about her marriage plans, she smilingly replied, "Hopefully, very soon. Which month are we in? February? Okay, give me a deadline till next February."

Considering Kangana's outspoken nature, we can consider that the actress said it quite seriously and it would be helluva exciting to see Kangana walking down the aisle.

Last year, talking about her life partner, Kangana had said, "Yes, I am in a relationship. There is indeed a man in my life and I am enjoying it. I do want to get married. But not because I am 30 and time is running out."

She had further added, "But then you know what, I have often chosen to fall for the wrong guy in the world. But the best thing is that today many women, like me, have the choice to live independently and choose the kind of life we want."

Kangana, who infamously branded the filmmaker as "the flag bearer of nepotism" last year, said she never declared that she would not want to work with him.

"I don't harbour notions about anyone. That I don't want to work with someone. And it is also not necessary that we have to be friends with everyone. I don't think one needs to venture into someone else's personal space.

"I think I'm the most professional person and I'm a career woman," Kangana told the reporters on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.