 »   »   » WHOA! Post Hrithik Roshan's RE-MARRIAGE Rumours, Kangana Ranaut DECLARES Her Wedding Details!

It's known to all that Hrithik Roshan shares an amicable relationship with his ex-wife, Suzzanne Khan and we won't be surprised, if we they tie the knot again as rumours are rife that the duo is considering for their second marriage.
Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut, who shares a very bitter relationship with Hrithik and also claims to be his ex-girlfriend, recently declared her wedding year and it's very soon! Can you guess which year it is? Keep reading!
It’s 2019, Peeps!
Recently, at Lakme Fashion Week 2018, when Kangana was asked about her marriage plans, she smilingly replied, "Hopefully, very soon. Which month are we in? February? Okay, give me a deadline till next February."
We’re Trusting You With Your Words, Kangana!
Considering Kangana's outspoken nature, we can consider that the actress said it quite seriously and it would be helluva exciting to see Kangana walking down the aisle.
Kangana Is In A Relationship
Last year, talking about her life partner, Kangana had said, "Yes, I am in a relationship. There is indeed a man in my life and I am enjoying it. I do want to get married. But not because I am 30 and time is running out."
Kangana’s Sarcastic Comment On Her Past Relationships
She had further added, "But then you know what, I have often chosen to fall for the wrong guy in the world. But the best thing is that today many women, like me, have the choice to live independently and choose the kind of life we want."
Kangana On Karan
Kangana, who infamously branded the filmmaker as "the flag bearer of nepotism" last year, said she never declared that she would not want to work with him.
"I don't harbour notions about anyone. That I don't want to work with someone. And it is also not necessary that we have to be friends with everyone. I don't think one needs to venture into someone else's personal space.
Kangana Calls Her ‘Most Professional’ Person
"I think I'm the most professional person and I'm a career woman," Kangana told the reporters on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.
On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and the film is tremendous buzz, credits - a few leaked pictures from the sets.
About the progress on her upcoming film, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Kangana said that film is expected to arrive in theatres by year end.
"The film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 27 but as it is heavy with VFX, it is expected to be out at the end of the year. Zee is planning to announce it in a big way. So let's wait till then," she said.
Manikarnika is a collaboration between Eros and Zee Entertainment.