 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Get ABUSED; Here's How Step-sister Anshula Kapoor REACTED

Sridevi's sudden demise has left the entire nation, shocked & heartbroken and ever since, Sridevi's fans have seen sending love to her lovely daughters, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor,messaging the two, to stay strong through social media platforms.
But it's indeed sad and shocking to learn that despite this tough time, the Kapoor sisters are being abused by some of the netizens, reasons best known to them! But who, literally won our heart is Anshula Kapoor, who shut the trollers with just one comment.
How It All Started..
It all began when Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, shared a quote, "No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers still spring up in the middle of nowhere."
This Might Be A Hidden Message For Janhvi & Khushi
She captioned the post as, "Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly."
An Ardent Arjun Kapoor Fan Abused Sridevi, Khushi & Janhvi
While everyone on social media praised and loved her heart-touching post, one ardent Arjun Kapoor fan posted an abusive message towards Sridevi, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, leaving Anshula Kapoor all upset!
Anshula Bashed The Troller
Anshula, who immediately deleted the abusive comment on her post, bashed the troll and replied, "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments."
Spread Love & Joy
She further wrote, "While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction - I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love."
We Love Anshula For Her Generosity
No matter, what bond Anshula share with Janhvi & Khushi, one thing Arjun Kapoor's sister has already proved that she's totally there for her sisters in their tough time and she will never let an outsider point a finger at them!
Anshula & Arjun Are The Pillar Of Strength For Boney Kapoor
Recently, Boney Kapoor wrote a special message for Anshula & Arjun. "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss," had written Boney Kapoor.