 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor Get ABUSED; Here's How Step-sister Anshula Kapoor REACTED

How It All Started..

It all began when Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor, shared a quote, "No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers still spring up in the middle of nowhere."

This Might Be A Hidden Message For Janhvi & Khushi

She captioned the post as, "Strong willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly."

An Ardent Arjun Kapoor Fan Abused Sridevi, Khushi & Janhvi

While everyone on social media praised and loved her heart-touching post, one ardent Arjun Kapoor fan posted an abusive message towards Sridevi, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, leaving Anshula Kapoor all upset!

Anshula Bashed The Troller

Anshula, who immediately deleted the abusive comment on her post, bashed the troll and replied, "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments."

Spread Love & Joy

She further wrote, "While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction - I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love."

We Love Anshula For Her Generosity

No matter, what bond Anshula share with Janhvi & Khushi, one thing Arjun Kapoor's sister has already proved that she's totally there for her sisters in their tough time and she will never let an outsider point a finger at them!

Anshula & Arjun Are The Pillar Of Strength For Boney Kapoor

Recently, Boney Kapoor wrote a special message for Anshula & Arjun. "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss," had written Boney Kapoor.