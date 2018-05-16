 »   »   » Post Sridevi's Demise, Anil Kapoor & Boney Kapoor Call Off Mr India 2, Shekhar Kapur Reacts!

Sridevi Was Keen For Mr India 2

The late actress was quoted as saying in one of her interviews with Bombay Times, "Would I like to make Mr India 2? Yes, I would love to. I am itching to make a few more films like that. It is too early to talk about it, but Mr India 2 is definitely on, because wherever we go, we are always asked about it, and it's very rare to see such eagerness for a sequel. Mr India 2 will happen... I want Boneyji to make it. And I think he will do it. The story isn't finalised yet, so it hasn't reached a stage where we can say anything more about it."



Sridevi's Untimely Death Changed The Scenario

If reports are to be believed then Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, who had jointly produced the prequel, have collectively decided to shelve Mr India 2 since Sridevi is no more.



No Mr India 2 Without Sridevi

A source close to the project told Deccan Chronicle that it makes no sense to made a sequel to Mr India without Sridevi.



It's Impoosible To Recreate The Magic Now

"It makes no sense to have a sequel without Sridevi. It's like Mother India without Nargis, or Agra without the Taj Mahal. Mr. India is so closely associated with three main actors Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi. And with two of them gone it would be impossible to recreate the magic of the original. Boney and Anil have decided to call off the sequel plans," a source close to project was quoted as saying.



Shekhar Kapur Has This To Say

"I don't know what is happening with that project or what Boney's plans are. I was never going to direct the sequel. Now with Sridevi no more, the question doesn't arise."

