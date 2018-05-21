 »   »   » BREAKING: Prabhas Breaks Silence On His FIGHT With Karan Johar & Reveals What EXACTLY Happened!

Prabhas Quashes The ‘Fight’ Rumours

Refuting all the spat rumours, Prabhas said, "There is nothing like that. Even Karan called me saying that some false news is out. We don't have any bad blood."

‘I Like KJo As A Director’

Prabhas further added, "We have a very good rapport because we worked for four years in Baahubali. I like him as a director and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of my favourite movies."

Prabhas Also Talked About Ranbir’s ‘Sanju’

While calling Rajkumar Hirani as his favourite director, Prabhas said, "Rajkumar Hirani is one director I would really like to work with. The trailer of Sanju is looking amazing. Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt in the trailer."

Prabhas On Choosing Shraddha For ‘Saaho’

Speaking of his Saaho co-star, Prabhas said, "Shraddha is very hard working and very beautiful. She is not just a prop in the film who comes only for songs and a few scenes. She has a very important role in the movie."

‘Shraddha’s Good In Telugu’

"Her character is one of the biggest assets in the film. Shraddha is very good in Telugu. There were times when she would give two takes in Hindi but for Telugu, most of the time, her first take was okayed," revealed Prabhas.

Prabhas On Losing Weight For Saaho

While speaking to Khaleej Times, Prabhas also revealed how he lost weight for Saaho and revealed, "I exercised a lot and reduced my carbohydrate intake. I was having my food in portions every three hours."

Prabhas Focused On ‘Cardio’

"I started doing more of cardio and less of weight training. I just wanted to lose the fat and not so much of muscles. For Abu Dhabi shoots, there were not many body shots, so I did cheat and eat things here and there."