 »   »   » Prabhas Gets Ready For His Bollywood Debut, Superstar To Romance Pooja Hegde!

Related Articles
- Neil Nitin Mukesh & His Wife Rukmini Have Some Happy News, Couple Expecting Their First Baby!
- Prabhas Played A Perfect Host For Shraddha Kapoor While She Was Shooting For Saaho!
- Saaho: Evelyn Sharma Is The Latest Addition To The Cast Of This Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor Film!
- Saaho: Bhushan Kumar Picks Up Theatrical Rights To Release This Prabhas Film In Hindi!
- Prabhas & Varun Tej’s Upcoming Movies: Who Are The Leading Ladies?
- REASON IS SURPRISING! Anushka Shetty REJECTS A Bollywood Offer & Prabhas Is To Be Solely Blamed
- Price Of Saying NO To KJO! Saaho In Big Trouble Because Of Prabhas' Cold War With Karan Johar?
- WHY SO ANGRY? Anushka Shetty LOST Her Cool When Asked About Prabhas; Gives A Very BLUNT Reply!
- After Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan Wants To Do Big Brother; Clarifies About Her Film With Prabhas!
- Has Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Signed Movie Starring Prabhas? Here’s What Arshi Has To Say…
- Bigg Boss 11: Wait, What? Arshi Khan Signs A BIG Film Starring Baahubali Actor Prabhas!
- WHO IS THAT LUCKY GIRL? This Person CONFIRMED That Prabhas Is Getting Married This Year!
- 12 Superhot Pictures Of The Birthday Girl Pooja Hegde That'll Make Your Weekend!
Post the stupendous success of 'Baahubali', Prabhas features on the wish-list of every director. A couple of months back, the superstar had let out that he is eyeing Bollywood and has already something up his sleeve post Saaho. Well folks, we now have it that the actor is gearing up for for a Hindi-Telugu period-romance which will be dubbed in many other languages.
The untitled film will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu director Radha Krishna Kumar. Reportedly, the makers have finalized 'Mohenjo Daro' actress Pooja Hegde as Prabhas' leading lady. Read on to know more details about this much-awaited project-
Pooja Hegde Says It's A Beautiful Role
The actress who is paired with Prabhas for the first time told Mumbai Mirror, "I knew Prabhas was already on board when the makers approached me for this entertaining love story. It has a beautiful role for me and I'm really excited!"
On Working With Prabhas
"Since Mohenjo Daro took two years to complete, people assume I've done a lot of work down South but I'm still a new entrant. I was intimidated by Hrithik since it was my first Hindi film but this time I'm more excited. I've only heard great things about Prabhas and his work ethic", Pooja was quoted as saying.
New Pair Alert
Without divulging any details about the film, Pooja revealed that Prabhas will be in Mumbai in the first week of May for a three-day workshop with her. "I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time," the actress said.
Some More Interesting Details
While Pooja is expected to start shooting by June-end, Prabhas will the team in Europe on July 7 after wrapping up his Hindi-Telugu bilingual Saaho co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.
Recce for the project is presently underway. The makers will be finalizing several locations in Europe where the period romance will be filmed entirely. "It's a long schedule and we'll be travelling back and forth," Pooja signed off.
When Prabhas Opened Up About His Bollywood Debut
Confirming his Bollywood debut while talking to Bombay Times, Prabhas had earlier revealed, "I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak in Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."
Are you folks excited to watch Prabhas and Pooja Hegde sharing screen space for the first time? Let us know in the comment section below.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.