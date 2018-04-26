 »   »   » Prabhas Gets Ready For His Bollywood Debut, Superstar To Romance Pooja Hegde!

Pooja Hegde Says It's A Beautiful Role

The actress who is paired with Prabhas for the first time told Mumbai Mirror, "I knew Prabhas was already on board when the makers approached me for this entertaining love story. It has a beautiful role for me and I'm really excited!"



On Working With Prabhas

"Since Mohenjo Daro took two years to complete, people assume I've done a lot of work down South but I'm still a new entrant. I was intimidated by Hrithik since it was my first Hindi film but this time I'm more excited. I've only heard great things about Prabhas and his work ethic", Pooja was quoted as saying.



New Pair Alert

Without divulging any details about the film, Pooja revealed that Prabhas will be in Mumbai in the first week of May for a three-day workshop with her. "I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time," the actress said.



Some More Interesting Details

While Pooja is expected to start shooting by June-end, Prabhas will the team in Europe on July 7 after wrapping up his Hindi-Telugu bilingual Saaho co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.



Recce for the project is presently underway. The makers will be finalizing several locations in Europe where the period romance will be filmed entirely. "It's a long schedule and we'll be travelling back and forth," Pooja signed off.







When Prabhas Opened Up About His Bollywood Debut

Confirming his Bollywood debut while talking to Bombay Times, Prabhas had earlier revealed, "I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak in Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."

