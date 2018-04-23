 »   »   » Prabhas Played A Perfect Host For Shraddha Kapoor While She Was Shooting For Saaho!

Related Articles
Shraddha Kapoor is quite a busy bee these days. The actress is currently juggling between shooting for her upcoming films- Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Prabhas starrer Saaho. With such an amazing lineup, Shraddha has been continuously on the go from one set to another.
The actress has been juggling schedules between different parts of India like Tehri in Uttarakhand for Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is a Rom-Com, Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh for Stree which is a horror comedy and Hyderabad for Saaho which is a Sci-fi thriller. We hear that Tollywood star Prabhas played a perfect host to her when she was shooting for Saaho in Hyderabad. Scroll down to read all the details here-
A Traveller's Delight
From the frozen summits of the Himachal Pradesh for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to the Deccan Plateau of Hyderabad for Saaho and now in the heart of India Madhya Pradesh for Stree, Shraddha has explored the incomparable range of landscapes, cultures, and people of the country.
She Has A Hectic Schedule
While shooting for her films, she stayed in Hyderabad for over 10 days, over 1 month in Tehri and in Chanderi for over 20 days. Shraddha is traveling through the length and breadth of India.
That's So Sweet Of Prabhas!
We hear that while she was filming in Hyderabad for Saaho, Prabhas proved to be a great host. He made sure that Shraddha tried the best authentic cuisine of Hyderabad like the famous Hyderabadi Biryani and Prabhas' personal favorite Fruit ice-cream.
Shraddha's Tehri Diaries
In Tehri, sometimes after pack up, Shraddha would interact with kids who used to gather on the sets to watch her.
Mommy's Girl
In Chanderi after the shoot, Shraddha would unwind with the cast of Stree, They did midnight camping and she also picked up the famous Chanderi sarees for her mother and aunt.
Shraddha is shooting back to back from one part of the country to another with no times to rest.
Shraddha Says 'She's Glad'
Shraddha Kapoor shared, "India is such a beautiful and culturally rich country. I am so glad that my work is taking me to places like Tehri, Chanderi or even Hyderabad. Even though there is no time to explore the places properly, it is nice to soak in their environment, interacting with the locals there, eating their food etc."
