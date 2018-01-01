 »   »   » OMG! Prabhas Poses For A Magazine For The Very First Time & We Can't Keep Calm!

Baahubali superstar, Prabhas, to whom the year 2017 belonged, is featuring on the first cover of GQ magazine in this new year, the January 2018 issue. A usually low profile star finally decided to make his debut on magazine cover by shooting for the premium men magazine.

Yes, while the superstar has featured on many magazine covers in the past, this is for the first time that he has shot for a magazine cover.

Dressed in a 3 piece suit and a tie, GQ has titled the cover "The phenomenon Prabhas reigns" and we couldn't agree more with their cover line. He absolutely looks like a king sitting on his throne.

Prabhas took to Facebook to reveal this cover for millions of his fans on first day of the New Year. Along with a wish for the New Year, he uploaded the cover picture for his fans.

It has barely been some time and his fans can't stop drooling over it. This is the best gift he could give his fans today.

The superstar with a charming personality is looking his dapper best and we cannot wait to see more pictures from this shoot.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming flick Saaho, a big scale multilingual film, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.