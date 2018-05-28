 »   »   »  Prabhas REVEALS An Important Detail About Shraddha Kapoor's Role In Saaho!

90% Of Stunts In Saaho Are Real

Prabhas was quoted as saying, "Saaho is a high-paced action thriller with a bit of drama in it. They [TwoFour54, the media company that facilitated the shoot] stopped the traffic, gave us the best roads and the best buildings. We will come back again. Kenny always had a plan. Two years back, they came here for recce as he knew it is not easy to get the bridges, roads, infrastructure to do those stunts. He wanted to do everything live. In Saaho, 90 per cent of the stunts is real. He wanted to do everything live."



On His High-Octane Action Sequences

"We crashed 28 cars and five trucks. It was amazing to watch because he wanted everything real, not CG. Saaho was shot in a real manner and it's something new in a long time. I even rode a bike super fast."



His Fitness Regime

Prabhas revealed that he embarked on a fitness regime and diet that included a lot of cardio-intensive workouts and eliminated carbohydrates from his food. He was quoted as saying, "For Baahubali, I gained eight or nine kilos for the warrior look. But for Saaho, I didn't need look like that." When asked about his cheat meal, the actor said with a chuckle, "Shawarmas which are so famous here was on my list. It was amazing."



Prabhas Found Shooting The Hindi Portions Challenging

"We have the South Indian slang [accent]. It's a big problem, but I got help."



The Film's Story Is The Hero

Prabhas further added, "All the characters in this film have an important role to play. The story is bigger than any of us and we are connected in different way. Each character doesn't just come and go, because everyone has memorable parts to play."











Some Sneak-Peek Into Shraddha's Role

"Shraddha doesn't just come for a song, she plays an important character. She's one of the biggest assets and the story is narrated from her point of view," the actor revealed.











Prabhas On His Next Film Post Saaho

"It's not just macho roles. I am going to start filming a pure love story that is likely to be shot in Europe. After Baabhubali, I know it is not easy to make people sit up and watch us. But with Saaho we are trying something so new." He further added, " My next film which is a love story is an example of how the script is the ultimate hero. It's not me or the other characters, but the story that makes people love a film and remember them."



Is There A Pressure To Outdo Baahubali's Success With Saaho?

To this Prabhas replied, "Baahubali is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There is pressure because suddenly you are no longer popular in just one state, but the whole country. Even in Japan, Baahubali was a bit hit. So every day we are just trying our best and we are trying to pull off one of the biggest action sequences the world has ever seen."

