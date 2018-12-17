 »   »   »  Prabhas' Saaho To Clash With Akshay's Mission Mangal & John's Batla House On Independence Day 2019!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Come Independence Day 2019 and we will see three of the biggest stars locking horns at the box office with their respective films. The makers of much awaited film, Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have finally revealed the release date of the movie. The action-thriller helmed by Sujeeth is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th August, 2019.
Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal which boosts of an ensemble cast which includes him, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and marks the Bollywood debut of Nithya Menon will be releasing on the big screens on the same day along with John Abraham starrer Batla House.
Saaho Release Date Revealed!
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mark the date... After #Baahubali2, Prabhas' next film #Saaho to hit the screens on #IndependenceDay... 15 Aug 2019... Costars Shraddha Kapoor.
Saaho Will Be Releasing In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu
There is a lot of anticipation around Saaho with Prabhas' last releases, the Baahubali series creating a storm and smashing all records at the box office.
Reportedly, the action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon
Speaking About Mission Mangal
The Akshay Kumar starrer is touted to be India's first space film. The film helmed by Jagan Shakti is inspired by the women scientists who worked on India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission aka MOM.
John To Battle With Akshay & Prabhas
John Abraham starrer Batla House is based on true events and has the actor's role in the film inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter a decade ago on September 19.