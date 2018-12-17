 »   »   »  Prabhas' Saaho To Clash With Akshay's Mission Mangal & John's Batla House On Independence Day 2019!

Saaho Release Date Revealed!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mark the date... After #Baahubali2, Prabhas' next film #Saaho to hit the screens on #IndependenceDay... 15 Aug 2019... Costars Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho Will Be Releasing In Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

There is a lot of anticipation around Saaho with Prabhas' last releases, the Baahubali series creating a storm and smashing all records at the box office.

Reportedly, the action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has already amazed the audience with Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon

Speaking About Mission Mangal

The Akshay Kumar starrer is touted to be India's first space film. The film helmed by Jagan Shakti is inspired by the women scientists who worked on India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission aka MOM.

John To Battle With Akshay & Prabhas

John Abraham starrer Batla House is based on true events and has the actor's role in the film inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter a decade ago on September 19.