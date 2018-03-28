 »   »   » Prabhudheva Reveals What's Common Between Salman Khan & Rajinikanth!

Related Articles
- She Is NOT AFRAID! Deepika Padukone UNHAPPY With Salman Khan's Comment; Takes A DIG At Him
- Shraddha Kapoor DISMISSES Reports Of Being A Part Of Salman Khan's Bharat!
- Race 3 New Poster: Salman Khan & His 'Family' Kick-Start The Race With A Warning!
- DaBangg Tour Pune Pics: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's PDA Grabs Eyeballs; Media Asks About Iulia Vantur
- Race 3 New Poster! Freddy Daruwala Turns Out To Be A 'Bad Guy' In This Salman Khan Film
- MOGUL: Akshay's COLD WAR With Salman To Get Worse; Bhushan Feels Khan Is A Bigger Star Than Kumar?
- Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?
- Difficult To Match Madhuri: Salman Khan Reacts To Jacqueline's 'Ek Do Teen' & Ends Up Being SLAMMED
- Race 3 New Poster! Daisy Shah Is 'Sizzling Sanjana', Tweets Salman Khan
- Sylvester Stallone To Have A Cameo In Salman Khan's Race 3?
- Salman Khan Calls Bobby Deol 'Main Man' In Race 3! Read Details
- Huma Qureshi: I Had To Give Auditions For Every Single Film I Did
After a string of back-to-back flops, it was choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva's Bollywood directorial debut 'Wanted' which gave Salman Khan a major image makeover and brought him back in the race. Nine years later, the actor-director duo are all set to team up once again. This time for one of the most awaited films- 'Dabangg 3'. Of course, everyone is super-excited to watch Chulbul Pandey back in action. But what's equally interesting is to know what magic the director is planning to weave on-screen.
Prabhudheva had recently confirmed in an interview that he will be helming Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. Recently while speaking to Mid-Day, he revealed that Salman's innate style is a lot like Rajinikanth. Find out what he had to say-
On Directing Dabangg 3
Prabhudheva said, "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."
The Pre-Production Work Has Commenced
Without divulging any details, the 'Mercury' actor added, "We should take the project on floors soon. It's going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action."
Here's Why He Feels Salman Khan Is A Lot Like The 'Thalaiva'
"He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerized nonetheless."
Prabhudheva On Why He Couldn't Say A 'No' When Asked To Helm Dabangg
"We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no."
He Will Give Dabangg 3 His Own Spin
"I'd like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman's Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop's role.Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz... the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg 3 is unchanged except me the director."
Meanwhile,
Salman had recently said, "I have recently got the narration of the script and it has got everything. It has fun, heroism, drama and emotions. It will be full of entertainment."
Well folks, we just can't wait for Salman's Dabangg 3 to go on floors!