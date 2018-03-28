 »   »   » Prabhudheva Reveals What's Common Between Salman Khan & Rajinikanth!

On Directing Dabangg 3

Prabhudheva said, "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."



The Pre-Production Work Has Commenced

Without divulging any details, the 'Mercury' actor added, "We should take the project on floors soon. It's going to be an out-and-out Salman Khan film. There will be a lot of action."



Here's Why He Feels Salman Khan Is A Lot Like The 'Thalaiva'

"He is hard-working and comforting. One will want to have a conversation with him about anything. He's a lot like Rajinikanth sir. They both have an innate style, one that is unique and appealing. He never makes an effort to impress anyone, but we're mesmerized nonetheless."



Prabhudheva On Why He Couldn't Say A 'No' When Asked To Helm Dabangg

"We've been closely associated for the longest time. I share a warm friendship with Salman Khan and his brothers. When Salman and Arbaaz asked me to direct Dabangg 3 there was no question of saying no."











He Will Give Dabangg 3 His Own Spin

"I'd like to give it my own spin. Of course, we all know what Salman's Chulbul Pandey is all about. That sense of masti will remain in the cop's role.Everything including the cast remains the same. Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz... the music will be by Sajid-Wajid. Everything in Dabangg 3 is unchanged except me the director."











Meanwhile,

Salman had recently said, "I have recently got the narration of the script and it has got everything. It has fun, heroism, drama and emotions. It will be full of entertainment."

