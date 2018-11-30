English
Preity Zinta: I Won't Do Anything That Would Embarrass My Family

    The dimpled girl Preity Zinta walked down memory lane and opened up about the most challenging role of her career. The actress revealed that Chori Chori Chupke Chupke had a lot of challenges as it was not according to the likes of the censor board and the film-makers took everything head-on, and it paid off at the box office and was a hit. The film also starred Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and the actress praised Salman Khan for his way of thinking as it surpassed the censor board.

    My Most Challenging Role Was Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

    "My most daring film was Chori Chori Chupke Chupke in which I played the character of Madhubala. But I was acting in the film with the head of censor board - Salman Khan. He ensured that he changed dialogues or costumes that he felt were cheap," she recalled.

    Salman Khan Has A Very Old School Of Thinking

    "Salman has a very old-school of thinking in a good way. He made sure that there had to be decency and even grandma should be able to watch the movie. I also have some basic laws in my life where I don't want to do anything that would embarrass my present family or my future children," she added.

    I Always Had Choices & Priorities In Life!

    "I was quite honest. If I didn't like the script, or didn't see myself in that particular role, then I would straight away say ‘No'. You always have better choices when you have the choice of saying ‘No'. As a result, this ‘No' word is a very important aspect of your life."

    Life Is Great If You Have The Option To Say 'No'!

    "As long as you have the option to say ‘No' to someone, your life is great. And this is that one thing I have learnt. Today, things that I want to do are because of my own choices," she summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

    Friday, November 30, 2018, 16:37 [IST]
